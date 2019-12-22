Beach, Rudolph 87, Passed away Dec. 16, 2019. Viewing 5-8 p.m. Friday Dec. 27th at Central Avenue Funeral Services 2703 E. Central. Homegoing service 10:00 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28th at Church of The Living God, 2725 N. Hillside. Survived by wife Bernice Beach; sons Anthony Townes, Keith Woods, Garry Townes, William Townes, Rudolph Beach Jr, Chris Beach, Billy Ware, Jeffrey Quares, David Bell; daughters Vicki Mucci, Marquetta Smith; 45 grandchildren, 160 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Dec. 22, 2019