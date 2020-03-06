Rural Lee "Keeler" Keel (1938 - 2020)
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Mark United Methodist Church
Keel, Rural Lee "Keeler" born in Hope, Arkansas on May 31, 1938.He passed away on March 2, 2020. Retired Boeing Aero Systems Machinist. Survived by children Virgil L. Vaughn, Darren (Cynthia) Brunson and Tonya D. Vaughn; sisters Earnestine Burton, Georgia Hickels, Emma Braggs, Doris Brown and Gloria Johnson; 12 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren. Homegoing Celebration, St. Mark United Methodist Church,Tuesday, March 10, 2020 11:00 AM. www.thejacksonmortuary.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 6, 2020
