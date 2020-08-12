Weber, Russell Dean 65, passed away Sunday, August 9, 2020. Private family services will be held. He was preceded in death by father, Dean Weber; and step-father, Milo Springer. Survivors include his beloved wife of 23 years, Lori Schen; mother, Sylvia Springer; sons, Jonathon Weber and Ian (Andrea) Schen; daughter, Jennifer Miller (Josh Johnson); brothers, Steven (Anita) Weber and Darrell Weber; sisters, Karen Christiana (Joe Staley) and Connie Springer (Lloyd Montgomery); and grandchildren, Kylee, Jack, Erin and Tyler. Share condolences, view tribute video and extended obituary at www.Cozine.com
. Services by Broadway Mortuary.