Hancock, Russell J. Sr. 73, passed away on April 22, 2019. He was a retired salesman for Industrial Bearing and Transmission, where he won the Big Hitter - Salesman of the Year award 6 times. Russell was also a lifetime member of the NRA, H.O.G. (Harley Owners Group) and volunteer with the American Red Cross, driving over 174,000 miles. He was preceded by his beloved dog, Babe and parents, Clarence and Dorothy Hancock. Russell is survived by wife of almost 49 years, Penny; sons, John (Dana) Hancock, Russell "Jay" Hancock, Jr.; daughter, Jan (Ryan) Williams; sister, Nancy (Bill) Richardson; grandchildren, Tyson (Lindsay) Baker, Robbi (Sam) Klug, Tayler Akin, Lauren Akin, Mallory Hancock; great-grandchildren, Ava Baker, Addison Baker, Kai Klug and Emery Klug. Visitation will be from 5-7 pm Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Resthaven Mortuary. Funeral service is 10:00 am Friday, April 26, 2019 at Pathway Church Westlink. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice, 313 S. Market St., Wichita, KS 67202.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 24, 2019