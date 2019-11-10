Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Russell Jean Mullikin. View Sign Service Information Headley Funeral Chapel 813 State Street Augusta , KS 67010 (316)-775-7778 Send Flowers Notice

AUGUSTA-Mullikin, Russell Jean On November 4, 2019, Russell Mullikin rejoined his Heavenly Father. A memorial service will be held 1:00 p.m. Friday, November 15, 2019 at Headley Funeral Chapel, Augusta, KS. Memorial graveside service 1:00 p.m. Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Fairview Cemetery, Cherryvale, KS. Russell Jean Mullikin was born on December 9, 1933 to Robert and Ethel (Woodward) Mullikin. He was inclined towards the banking field from an early age, when he was known to charge reasonable interest rates on loans he provided to his beloved siblings. Russell attended Emporia High School through his junior year, during which time if he did not show up to school the principal would call down to the local pool hall and request his presence in class. In 1950 at the age of 17 Russell joined the Navy. He was a navigator and flew off of the USS Essex. His second cousin was the pilot, and when their plane almost went down on one flight his cousin declared that he had to get Russell home safe as if he didn't, Russell's mom would kill him (which was true). Russell attained the rank of Aviation Electronics Technician 3. He returned home and married the love of his life, Muriel (Grisell) on August 7, 1953. Entering the banking field, Russell worked his way up the ladder and over the course of a 55+ year career went on to work at many banks in Kansas, including banks in Cherryvale, Neodesha, Attica, Pleasanton, Wamego, Conway Springs, Emporia, Oberlin, Harper, Sedgwick, Haven and Larned. It was the family joke that Russell's work at banks was a lesson in Kansas history, one city after another. Russell also worked for the FDIC for several years. Russell always believed that banks played vital and sustaining roles in their communities, especially the small rural Kansas banks he loved working with. A man of deep kindness and integrity, his employees would fondly recall their time working with him. He became well known for coming in and helping ailing banks, doing what needed to be done to get them back on the right track. Russell's commitment to community included serving on the Cherryvale Board of Education for 11 years. Russell and Muriel had three children together, and Russell was a wonderful father who could be awoken in the middle of the night by his son who had gotten his car stuck in the mud. In solidarity, Russell got his Falcon stuck in the mud during the rescue attempt. Russell enjoyed cars and was quite handy with them. Like his trip through banks, a look at Russell's past cars is a good trip through American car history. Russell was also an excellent grandfather and great-grandfather. He loved children, and they in turn loved him. Napping on Grandpa became a time honored tradition for new grandbabies. He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Joe and Jim; and his sister, Roberta. He is survived by his beloved wife of 66 years, Muriel; his brother, Robert John Jr; his children, Laurie (Stan) Pierson, Michael Mullikin, and Patrick Mullikin; his grandchildren, Belinda Pierson, Stefanie (Rick) Gostautas, and Adam (Taryn) Pierson; and his great-grandchildren, Eli and Evey Gostautas. Memorial donations may be made to P. O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123.



AUGUSTA-Mullikin, Russell Jean On November 4, 2019, Russell Mullikin rejoined his Heavenly Father. A memorial service will be held 1:00 p.m. Friday, November 15, 2019 at Headley Funeral Chapel, Augusta, KS. Memorial graveside service 1:00 p.m. Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Fairview Cemetery, Cherryvale, KS. Russell Jean Mullikin was born on December 9, 1933 to Robert and Ethel (Woodward) Mullikin. He was inclined towards the banking field from an early age, when he was known to charge reasonable interest rates on loans he provided to his beloved siblings. Russell attended Emporia High School through his junior year, during which time if he did not show up to school the principal would call down to the local pool hall and request his presence in class. In 1950 at the age of 17 Russell joined the Navy. He was a navigator and flew off of the USS Essex. His second cousin was the pilot, and when their plane almost went down on one flight his cousin declared that he had to get Russell home safe as if he didn't, Russell's mom would kill him (which was true). Russell attained the rank of Aviation Electronics Technician 3. He returned home and married the love of his life, Muriel (Grisell) on August 7, 1953. Entering the banking field, Russell worked his way up the ladder and over the course of a 55+ year career went on to work at many banks in Kansas, including banks in Cherryvale, Neodesha, Attica, Pleasanton, Wamego, Conway Springs, Emporia, Oberlin, Harper, Sedgwick, Haven and Larned. It was the family joke that Russell's work at banks was a lesson in Kansas history, one city after another. Russell also worked for the FDIC for several years. Russell always believed that banks played vital and sustaining roles in their communities, especially the small rural Kansas banks he loved working with. A man of deep kindness and integrity, his employees would fondly recall their time working with him. He became well known for coming in and helping ailing banks, doing what needed to be done to get them back on the right track. Russell's commitment to community included serving on the Cherryvale Board of Education for 11 years. Russell and Muriel had three children together, and Russell was a wonderful father who could be awoken in the middle of the night by his son who had gotten his car stuck in the mud. In solidarity, Russell got his Falcon stuck in the mud during the rescue attempt. Russell enjoyed cars and was quite handy with them. Like his trip through banks, a look at Russell's past cars is a good trip through American car history. Russell was also an excellent grandfather and great-grandfather. He loved children, and they in turn loved him. Napping on Grandpa became a time honored tradition for new grandbabies. He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Joe and Jim; and his sister, Roberta. He is survived by his beloved wife of 66 years, Muriel; his brother, Robert John Jr; his children, Laurie (Stan) Pierson, Michael Mullikin, and Patrick Mullikin; his grandchildren, Belinda Pierson, Stefanie (Rick) Gostautas, and Adam (Taryn) Pierson; and his great-grandchildren, Eli and Evey Gostautas. Memorial donations may be made to P. O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Published in The Wichita Eagle on Nov. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.