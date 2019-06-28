LAWRENCE-Best, Russell Lowell Memorial service for Russell Lowell Best, 68, Lawrence, will be held June 29, 2019 at 10:00am at Warren-McElwain Mortuary. He was called to rest June 22, 2019. He was born on June 11, 1951 in Kearney, Nebraska, the son of Fred Henry Sr. and Marjorie Helen (Welch) Best. Russell was a teacher at East High School. He taught American History, World Geography, and other AP History classes. He also coached volleyball for many years. Survivors include his wife, Lisa Miller, Wichita; his daughters, Angela Johnson, Lawrence, and Deann Heidel, Washington; brother, Fred Best (Barb), Nebraska; sister, Opal May Ostrom, Missouri; and two grandchildren, Madeline and Erik Johnson. For full obituary or to post a condolence: warrenmcelwain.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on June 28, 2019