Aboud, Russell S. 88, died Friday, November 8, 2019. Trisagion & Funeral Service will be at 10:00 am, Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at St. Mary Orthodox Christian Church. Russell was a fine musician who traveled the country playing music. He was a very good direct salesman, working for many companies including Hanover and Wasserman. An Army veteran, Russell was known and loved for his great personality. Preceded in death by his parents, James S., Sr. and Rose Aboud; brother, James J. Survived by his sister, Joan Aboud; nephew, Brad (Debra) Aboud; nieces, Stephanie (Brent) Stuber, Jeanne (Robert) Bennett, Ashley (Joe) Aboud-Beck; numerous great-nieces and nephews. Memorials have been established with: St. Mary Orthodox Christian Church, 344 S. Martinson, Wichita, KS 67213; Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center, 5500 E. Kellogg Ave., Wichita, KS 67218. Downing & Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Nov. 10, 2019