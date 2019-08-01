Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rusty Johnston. View Sign Service Information Downing & Lahey Mortuary, Inc. 6555 EAST CENTRAL Wichita , KS 67206-1924 (316)-682-4553 Send Flowers Notice

Johnston, Rusty 70, Ray Sales Company Manager, passed away Sunday, July 28. Husband, son, brother, uncle, Godfather, friend, fireman, businessman, athlete, coach, and people-magnet. Rusty was all of these and more. He was born to Paul and Betty Johnston on July 7, 1949. His beloved siblings Jamie and Eric followed. He met his friends Randy and Ronnie and they were best buddies through a typical 1950's childhood. They attended West High School. Randy and Rusty played football on the only Kansas high school team to go undefeated throughout their high school career. In high school Rusty met the love of his life, Denise Farha, and started a wonderful love story that lasted 51 years. They were a great team and each other's biggest fan. Taking care of Denise was Rusty's greatest passion. After college Rusty became a fireman and he served Wichita 13 years. Rusty was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 1982. After leaving the fire department he helped his father-in-law at Ray Sales Company where all the customers loved him. For many years Rusty and Denise have been involved with softball - playing, coaching, managing, organizing, and winning women's state, national, and world championships. They also became involved with Granny Basketball and Rusty assisted in any way he could by keeping score, encouraging, advising, and coaching. The people they met were a highlight of Rusty's life and many became dear friends. Rusty, with Denise's steadfast help, worked hard and amazingly, was able to walk for 37 years after his diagnosis. He purchased a Segway and was thrilled to keep up with his friends and family. Within the last year he was able to walk using an exoskeleton. Rusty was a Shocker and Wildcat fan having attended both universities. He loved going to all of his nieces and nephews' games and programs, rarely missing any. His nieces and nephews loved him and took care of him. It was a mutual admiration society. Rusty was an Orthodox Christian whose faith saw him through many things. When faced with life's challenges he never complained and instead focused on the needs of others. He always took life as it came and made the best of it. His sunny disposition, dry wit, and easy-going manner just made you fall in love with him. He will be greatly missed and will leave a void that is unfillable. He is survived by his wife, Denise Johnston; brother, Eric (Michelle) Johnston; mother-in-law, Nahia Farha; in-laws, Dan (Shelly) Farha, Joy Farha, Jane (Mark) Mosley; nephews and nieces, Paul and Kaitlyn Johnston, Spencer (Amber) Farha, Garrett (Amber) Farha, Kelsey (Jason) Abitz, Benjamin, Joseph, John Mark, Anna, and Emma Mosley; great nephews and nieces, Macon, Jaden, Carson, Brevin, Grayson, Baron, Nash, and Dawkins Farha; Addison, Ellie, and Callan Abitz. Rusty was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Betty Johnston; sister, Jamie Johnston; and father-in-law, Ray Farha. Viewing without family present at Downing and Lahey East Mortuary on Thursday, August 1 from 12-9 and Friday, August 2 from 9-5. Visitation with family present, Friday, 4:30 - 6:30 pm, at Mark Arts. Services Friday at St. George Orthodox Christian Cathedral. Viewing at 7 pm, Trisagion Prayers at 7:15 pm, Funeral at 7:30 pm. Interment at 9 am, Saturday, August 3 at Old Mission Cemetery. Memorials to St. George Orthodox Christian Cathedral and Inter-Faith Inn Homeless Shelter. Share tributes at:

