HAYSVILLE-Walker, Ruth A. age 96, passed away Wednesday, October 16, 2019. Services, Monday, October 21, 2 p.m., First Christian Church, 7465 S. Meridian, Haysville, KS. Preceded in death by husband, James Walker; daughter, Joyce Smith; parents, Maynard and Nettie Heberling; siblings, Raymond Heberling, Rebecca Smith, Louise Jones. Survived by daughters, Judy Bell of Millheim, PA; Jan (Sean) McDowell of Haysville; step-daughter, Sherryn (Rick) Davis of Decatur, AL; brother, Clem (Jackie) Caster of Wichita; grandchildren, Justin (Allison) Bell, Joey (Lisa) Bell, Coby (Ronda) Cady, Jason Cady, Sheila Kough, Becky (Conrad) Wagler, Lisa Johnson and numerous great-grandchildren. Memorial: In lieu of flowers a donation to , 1820 E. Douglas Ave, Wichita, KS 67214 or a would be appreciated. www.shinklemortuary.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 20, 2019