Ferrin, Ruth Ann 78, died Tuesday, December 17, 2019. Memorial Service will be at 10:00a.m., Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Downing & Lahey West Mortuary. Ruth was a registered nurse at Wesley Medical Center, a member of Rolling Hills Country Club and loved to play golf. Preceded in death by her husband, Eugene "Gene" L. Ferrin; parents, James and Ruth Greenstreet; numerous brothers and sisters. Survived by her sons, Eric (Jill) Ferrin of Maize, KS, Marc (Kelly) Ferrin of Omaha, NE; grandchildren, Ashlee (Kalin) Childress, Austyn, Morgan, and Alex; sister, Janice Perdue of Pratt, KS; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives & friends. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established with , Central & Western Kansas, 1820 E. Douglas Ave., Wichita, KS 67214. Share tributes online at www.dlwichita.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Dec. 22, 2019