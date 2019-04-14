Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth Ann (Fry) Jones. View Sign

Jones, Ruth Ann (n‚e Fry) 88, of Wichita, Kansas, passed away peacefully surrounded by her children March 29, 2019. She was born on August 22, 1930 in Ellsworth, Kansas to William Thomas and Leona Sophia (nee Doubrava) Fry. Throughout her life she resided in Kansas, Chicago, Illinois, and Medina, Ohio. However, Kansas was always in her heart and was where she felt most at home. Ruth retired many years ago after a loyal career in the healthcare field. She often received many complimentary letters of appreciation from the families of those she cared for. Throughout her life she enjoyed gardening, bird watching, music, painting, traveling, and being involved with the church. She was a dedicated philanthropist with her favorite charities being those that helped nature/environment, children and religious causes. For many years she was a volunteer in a variety of organization and non-profits from progressive political campaigns to the children's museum. She was at her happiest outside watching the animals and smelling the flowers. Her spiritual life was a big part of who she was. Converting to Catholicism brought her comfort, peace and a connection to God. Ruth is survived by her children, Angela Rick (Galen) of Anchorage, Alaska; Pamela Roeper (Rick) of Medina, Ohio; and Christopher Jones (Cheryl) of Medina, Ohio. She is also survived by grandchildren, Jennifer, Timothy, Daniel, Dennis, Craig, Danielle, Michael, Arlette, Austin, Adeline, Christopher and Cooper, and seven great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her son, Johnny, and daughters, Brenda and Sherri. A private celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Because she was a two-time cancer survivor, the family suggests memorial donations be made to Victory in the Valley, in lieu of flowers. After her death she continued to give by having her defibrillator donated to Project My Heart Your Heart.



