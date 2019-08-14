MURRIETA, CA-Boggs, Ruth Ann Larkin September 12, 1940 - July 25, 2019, Retired nurse, Ruth Ann Larkin Boggs passed away at home in Murrieta, California on Thursday, July 25, 2019. Survivors include her son, Mark McColm of Wichita, Kansas; and daughters, Cindee Adams (Jim) of Murrieta and Cheri Irby of Fayetteville, Arkansas; one brother, Bill Larkin (Marlene) of Winfield, Kansas; and her sister, Alice Colwell (Sheryl) of Wichita, Kansas; 7 grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at the United Methodist Church in Moline, Kansas. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to the Moline United Methodist Church.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Aug. 14, 2019