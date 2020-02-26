Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth Anne Dozier Praeger. View Sign Service Information Downing & Lahey Mortuary, Inc. 6555 EAST CENTRAL Wichita , KS 67206-1924 (316)-682-4553 Service 10:00 AM Good Shepherd Episcopal Church Send Flowers Notice

Praeger, Ruth Anne Dozier was born to Joe Dozier and Katie Hester Dozier on December 5, 1931. She grew up in Amarillo, Texas. After graduation from Amarillo High School, she attended Texas Women's College in Denton, Texas and graduated with a degree in Business. During her college years, she dated and then married Otto Praeger III, to whom she was married 65 years. Otto's career with The Boeing Company took them to Wichita where son Joe was born. Shortly after starting with Boeing, it was necessary for Otto to fulfill a military obligation which took them to Great Falls, Montana where daughter Gretchen was born. Upon completion of his military obligation, the family returned to Wichita where Ruth Anne completed a secondary degree in Elementary Education. She taught sixth grade in Derby, Kansas for 25 years, a career she dearly loved. Ruth Anne was a vibrant, spirited lady, a friend to many and a treasure to her entire family. Her passing brings great relief and immense sorrow. She was a loving Wife, Mother, Aunt, Gram and Great Gram and her family was her world. Joe and Gretchen blessed her with five grandchildren, Katie, Maria, Linzy, Erin and Justin. She was preceded in death by her grand-daughter, Maria Praeger in December 2011; her brother, Joe Dozier, Jr., in February 2018; and husband Otto Praeger III in November 2019. Ruth Anne is survived by her children, Joe (Mary) Praeger of Amarillo, TX, Gretchen of Wichita, KS; grandchildren, Katie (Geremy) Owen of Ft. Meyers, FL, Linzy Praeger of Amarillo, TX, Erin (Brent) Baker of Overland Park, KS, Justin French (Meghan Bratt) of Denver, CO; and great-grandchildren, Max and Jackson Owen, Vivian and Tess Baker and Harrison French; nieces, Robin Otten, Kathy Silverberg, Mary O'Brien and Susan Parker join the family mourning the passing of their dear "Aunt Tillie". Ruth Anne passed peacefully with family by her side on February 22, 2020. There is solace knowing she is reunited with her lifelong love and soulmate and the struggles with her brief illness no longer encumber her. "Gram" will be forever missed and loved by the family she so dearly loved herself. Memorials with Good Shepherd Episcopal Church and Good Shepherd Hospice. Service Saturday at 10:00 a.m. at Good Shepherd Episcopal Church. Services in care of Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Share tributes online at:

