Anziana, Ruth "GiGi" 74, gained her angel wings on February 9, 2019. She was preceded in death, by her father, Merle Lair, mother, Ruth Brown, son, Eddie, granddaughter, Helen, and the love of her life, George. She is survived by 5 siblings, 6 children, 21 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren. Final goodbyes will be on Monday, February 18th at 2:00 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 6100 E. Central.
Baker Funeral Home
6100 E Central Ave
Wichita, KS 67208
(316) 612-1700
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 13, 2019