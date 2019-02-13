Ruth "GiGi" Anziana

  • "Thoughts and prayers to the family. A lovely woman. God..."
    - Leona Lapierre
  • "Rest In Peace Aunt Ruthie, can't believe you're gone...."
    - Butch & Joy Swaggerty
  • "I love you so much mom. Thank you for accepting me as one..."
    - Angie Anziana
  • "You are greatly missed! We will love you always!!!"
    - Mandy Lipscomb
  • "I love you grandma. I know you are in a better place. Rest..."
    - Preston Hill

Anziana, Ruth "GiGi" 74, gained her angel wings on February 9, 2019. She was preceded in death, by her father, Merle Lair, mother, Ruth Brown, son, Eddie, granddaughter, Helen, and the love of her life, George. She is survived by 5 siblings, 6 children, 21 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren. Final goodbyes will be on Monday, February 18th at 2:00 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 6100 E. Central.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 13, 2019
