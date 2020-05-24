Timmermeyer, Sr. Ruth ASC 93, entered eternal life at Adorers of the Blood of Christ, Wichita Center, on May 21, 2020. Born in Wichita, KS, on July 24, 1926 to Clarence & Hazel (Markel) Timmermeyer. Survived by: brother: Robert (Lois); numerous nieces and nephews; Sisters of the ASC Community. Preceded in death by: Parents; sisters: Margaret (Leo) Gerber, Agnes (David) Paslay, Rosemary (Leonard) Coleman, Teresa (Fabian) Geels, Joan (James) Runnells and Angela (Bill) Anderson; brothers: Charles (Ann), Clarence, Jr. (Maxine), John (Connie), Fred (Shirley) and William (Rosalie). She professed her first vows on August 16, 1942 and her occupation includes Elementary & Secondary Educator and Principal. A memorial fund has been established for the retirement of Sisters, ASC, 1165 Southwest Blvd., Wichita, KS 67213. Wake Service: 7:00 PM, Tuesday, May 26, 2020, Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 AM, Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Private services with only family members present, will be held at the Chapel of the Woman of the New Covenant, Adorers of the Blood of Christ, Wichita Center, 1165 Southwest Blvd. Interment at the Community Cemetery of the Adorers of the Blood of Christ, Wichita.