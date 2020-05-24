Ruth ASC Timmermeyer Sr.
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Timmermeyer, Sr. Ruth ASC 93, entered eternal life at Adorers of the Blood of Christ, Wichita Center, on May 21, 2020. Born in Wichita, KS, on July 24, 1926 to Clarence & Hazel (Markel) Timmermeyer. Survived by: brother: Robert (Lois); numerous nieces and nephews; Sisters of the ASC Community. Preceded in death by: Parents; sisters: Margaret (Leo) Gerber, Agnes (David) Paslay, Rosemary (Leonard) Coleman, Teresa (Fabian) Geels, Joan (James) Runnells and Angela (Bill) Anderson; brothers: Charles (Ann), Clarence, Jr. (Maxine), John (Connie), Fred (Shirley) and William (Rosalie). She professed her first vows on August 16, 1942 and her occupation includes Elementary & Secondary Educator and Principal. A memorial fund has been established for the retirement of Sisters, ASC, 1165 Southwest Blvd., Wichita, KS 67213. Wake Service: 7:00 PM, Tuesday, May 26, 2020, Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 AM, Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Private services with only family members present, will be held at the Chapel of the Woman of the New Covenant, Adorers of the Blood of Christ, Wichita Center, 1165 Southwest Blvd. Interment at the Community Cemetery of the Adorers of the Blood of Christ, Wichita.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
26
Wake
07:00 PM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
DeVorss Flanagan-Hunt Mortuary
201 South Hydraulic
Wichita, KS 67211
3162630244
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved