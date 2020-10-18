Ruth Bashor

October 9, 2020

Wichita, Kansas - Ruth Ann Bashor 85, passed away at home with her Loving son Jack by her side on Friday October 9, 2020, after a long battle with Dementia. She was a retired grocery store owner of the Country Store in Fall River KS. Ruth Ann was born in Longview Texas, and was the daughter of Roland and Ruth Gorton. She is survived by her sons Jack Grimes (Valerie) of Wichita, KS and Dennis Grimes (Tracie) of DeKalb, IL, and 7 Grandchildren, Jason Grimes (Ivana) Justin Grimes (Lisa), Jeremy Grimes, Ericka Grimes, Aaron Grimes (Hadene), Timmy Coleman (Shawna), and Sarah Grimes. She was known as G. G. to her 8 Great grandchildren and will be missed by all!





