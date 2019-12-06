DERBY-Caddell, Ruth 89, loving wife and mother, died Wednesday, December 4, 2019. Funeral Service will be at 10:00 am, Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Preceded in death by her parents, Gerd and Lydia Eckhoff; son, Michael Caddell. Survived by her husband, Melvin Caddell; son, Mitchell Caddell; grandchildren, Seth (Bethany) Caddell, Nathan (Emily) Caddell; great-grandchildren, Enosh and Hadden Caddell. Memorials have been established with: South Rock Christian Church, 900 S. Rock Road, Derby, KS, 67037; First Christian Church of Haysville, 7465 S Meridian St, Haysville, KS 67060. www.dlwichita.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Dec. 6, 2019