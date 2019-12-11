Hormann-Smith, Ruth Caroline January 26, 1934 - December 7, 2019. Ruth Caroline Hormann-Smith, age 85, passed away on Saturday, December 7, 2019 in Newton, Kansas. Born in Blue Rapids, Kansas she is preceded in death by parents Anton and Martha, sisters Loretta, Florence, Erma and brother Earl. She is survived by sister Arlene Phillips and many nieces and nephews. Ruth was an lntelligence Expert in the United States Air Force for over 20 years. Funeral services will be held on Friday, December 13, 2019 at 2pm at Lakeview. ln lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Homes for Troops, www.hfotusa.org.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Dec. 11, 2019