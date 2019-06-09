Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth Carolyn Finley. View Sign Service Information Downing & Lahey Mortuary, Inc. 6555 EAST CENTRAL Wichita , KS 67206-1924 (316)-682-4553 Send Flowers Notice

Finley, Ruth Carolyn Ruth Finley was born on Feb. 1, 1930 in Richards, MO. She passed away Thursday, May 30, 2019 in Wichita, KS at age 89. Ruth worked for Southwestern Bell for many years while raising her children with her husband, Ed. She enjoyed needlework and knitting and donated many hats and scarves to U.S. troops in Afghanistan. Ruth was a transliteration volunteer for The Braille Association of Kansas, manually inputting textbooks into braille after learning to code. She enjoyed ceramics, walks with her friends, attending symphony, and musical theater. Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Finley; her son, Bruce Finley; and her brother, Carl Smock. Survivors include her son, Brent and wife Pam of Prairie Village, KS; her daughter-in-law, Leslie Finley of Golden, CO; grandchildren, Sean Finley (Kelsey) of Kansas City, KS, Clayton Finley of Chicago, IL, and Jason Laski (Bobbi) of Arvada, CO; sister, Jean (Bill) Jones of Lampe, MO; sister-in-law, Ruth Smock of Wichita, KS; and many nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed by family and friends. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Downing & Lahey Mortuary East in Wichita, KS. The family would like to express sincere thanks to Larksfield Place staff and Hospice and Home Instead employees for their excellent support and care of Ruth. In lieu of flowers, individuals may contribute to the . Share tributes online at

