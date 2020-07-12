Kiker, Ruth Claudine 70, Retired Boeing Electronic Inspector, died Wednesday, July 8, 2020. Viewing will be from 11:00 am 2:00 pm, Sunday, July 12, at Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Funeral Service will be at 1:00 pm, Monday, July 13, 2020 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church. Preceded in death by her son, Michael Matthews; parents, Bert and Mary Cooper; sisters, Frances Marling, Virginia Cooper; brother, Leo Cooper. Survived by her husband, Alan Wayne Kiker; son, Chris Matthews of Seattle, WA; step-son, Scott (Kelsey) Kiker of Wichita; sisters, Patsy Cooper of Derby, Sharon (Rick) Ashley of Wichita, Karen (Jodi) Miles of Derby; brothers, Robert Cooper, Roy Cooper of Wichita; grandchildren, Mason Matthews, Kennadi Kiker. A memorial has been established with: Victory in the Valley, 3755 E. Douglas, Wichita, KS 67218. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com