Chase, Ruth Coonley died Friday, May 22, 2020 at the age of 91. Ruth led a long and active life. In addition to raising a family of 4 children, Ruth and her husband, Milton B. Chase, traveled extensively, sometimes with kids, sometimes without. Flying was in her blood and after the children were grown, Ruth obtained her pilots license. They moved to Rogers, Arkansas in 1976. There she owned a Bridal Shop for many years. After her husband died, in 1989, she moved back to Wichita and continued her lifelong history of giving and volunteering for everything from Girl Scouts and Pink Ladies to Meals on Wheels. She was also an active volunteer through her church, Grace Presbyterian, helping with Economy Corner and tutoring young students with reading. Ruth was feisty, well loved, and will be dearly missed by family and friends. Memorial Service will be at 4:00 pm, Friday, June 5, 2020, at Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Preceded in death by her parents, Clifton and Oma Coonley; husband, Milton B, Chase; daughter, Marcia Chase; son, Kevin Chase; brother Orville Coonley. Survived by her daughters, Peggy (Keith) Engel, Carole Lee (Greg Lozano) Chase; son, David (Tania) Chase; four grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; brothers, Harold (Dee) Coonley, Russell (Bonnie) Coonley, Charles (Teresa) Coonley. A memorial has been established with: Kansas Humane Society, 3313 N. Hillside, Wichita, KS 67219. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on May 31, 2020.