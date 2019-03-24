Huson, Ruth Correne 87 years of age, is dancing in eternal love with Jesus and her late husband Morris Milton Huson. Correne is survived by 1 son, 3 daughters, numerous grandchildren and 9 great- grandchildren. Celebration of Life at 11 am Wednesday, March 27, at Resthaven Mortuary. Memorial contributions can be made to Cyndi's Hope, PO Box 4834, Wichita, KS 67204.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 24, 2019