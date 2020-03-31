Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth Crane Larimore. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

WELLINGTON-Larimore, Ruth Crane 96, formerly of Wellington, passed away Monday, March 23, 2020 at the Wichita Presbyterian Manor in Wichita, KS. Private family graveside services and burial will soon be held at Prairie Lawn Cemetery in Wellington. No visitation is scheduled. Memorials have been established with American Legion Post 90, Avenue of Flags and the Wellington Humane Society, PO Box 494, Wellington, KS 67152. Contributions can be left with the Shelley Family Funeral Home, 704 N. Washington, Wellington, KS 67152. To leave an online condolence please visit

WELLINGTON-Larimore, Ruth Crane 96, formerly of Wellington, passed away Monday, March 23, 2020 at the Wichita Presbyterian Manor in Wichita, KS. Private family graveside services and burial will soon be held at Prairie Lawn Cemetery in Wellington. No visitation is scheduled. Memorials have been established with American Legion Post 90, Avenue of Flags and the Wellington Humane Society, PO Box 494, Wellington, KS 67152. Contributions can be left with the Shelley Family Funeral Home, 704 N. Washington, Wellington, KS 67152. To leave an online condolence please visit www.shelleyfamilyfh.com . Ruth Crane Larimore was born on December 4, 1923 the daughter of Joseph and Florence (White) Crane in Wichita, Kansas. A graduate of Wichita North High School, Ruth was a veteran of WWII and a registered x-ray technician. She was united in marriage with Kenneth C. Larimore on June 10, 1961 in Wichita, Kansas. Ruth was a member of the First Presbyterian Church, US Air Force Reserve (Master Sargent) and past Commander of the American Legion Post #90 in Wellington, KS. She was a member of Business and Professional Women, and a volunteer for American Red Cross blood drives and at Sumner County Medical Center. A feisty red head, love of country and devotion to service were central to Ruth's life. Being a great cook, she always brought home empty dishes from pot-luck dinners. Her roast mallard for holiday meals was legendary. The Larimore household on 9th street was the hub of neighborhood activity. She loved dogs, especially the dachshunds that always had a seat next to her in the car. Ruth is survived by her sons: Charles (Ron) Larimore of Taos, New Mexico and Michael K. Larimore of South Pasadena, FL; brother, Jack Crane and sister-in-law, Caroline Crane of Wichita, KS; three grandchildren, six great-grand-children; and two great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Kenneth in 1985; son, Richard Larimore; a great-grandson; 3 brothers, Ralph, Edwin and Lawrence Crane; and a nephew and a niece. Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 31, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close