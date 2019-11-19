Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth D. (Bauer) Withrow. View Sign Service Information David Funeral Home 35-20 Broadway Long Island City , NY 11106 (718)-729-3400 Send Flowers Notice

MONUMENT, CO-Withrow, Ruth D. (nee Bauer) of Monument, CO, died peacefully on November 13, 2019 with family at her side. Ruthie was born October 15, 1935 in Apache, OK to William and Adele Bauer. She met Franklin E. "Mike" Withrow, Jr. while both were attending the University of Oklahoma. They married December 5, 1953 in Norman, OK. Ruthie and Mike had three children, Franklin E. III "Skip", Corby Jean, and Michele Elizabeth. Ruthie worked hard and was proud that she was able to earn a Bachelor's Degree in Elementary Education from OU in 1964 while raising three young children. Ruthie and Mike lived in Wichita KS for many years where she taught elementary school. She had a talent for garden design and nurtured many beautiful gardens throughout her life. She was an active member of the Wichita Lily Club. Her devotion and enjoyment of garden design and cultivation have been lovingly passed to her daughter Michele. Ruthie is survived by husband Franklin E. "Mike" Withrow, Jr., son F.E. "Skip" Withrow III (Maureen Ertel) of Denver, CO, daughter Michele Graham (Richard) of Colorado Springs, CO., grandchildren (children of Skip) Eric Withrow, and Laura Mazotti, and (children of Michele) Richard III "AJ", Matthew "Bear", and Kelly Graham, and two great-grandchildren Jonathon and Matthew Mazotti. She is also survived by brother Roy Bauer (Woodlands, TX) and sister Marilyn Grunewald (Greenbriar, AR). She was preceded in death by her daughter Corby, her brothers Paul, Niel, Louis, B.J., and Jim Bauer, and her sister Rosalee Bauer. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to .

