Holmes, Ruth E. (Gruber) age 78, ret. Day Care Provider, St. Francis Hospital Housekeeper, passed away Thursday, May 2, 2019. Visitation, 1 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, May 8, with family present, 5:30 to 7 p.m. Services, 2 p.m., Thursday, May 9, BOTH at Webb-Shinkle Mortuary, Clearwater. Preceded by daughter, Melody Johnson; parents, Robert Gruber, Sr, and Helen (Derfer) Roop; 4 brothers, 2 sisters. Survivors: daughters, Pat (Jeff) Minson of Derby, Michelle (Todd) Hanna of Clearwater; honorary daughter, Emily (Miles) King of New Mexico; son-in-law, Jim Johnson of Towanda; 8 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren. Memorial: Wichita Police Department, Patrol South Bureau, in care of the mortuary. www.wsmortuary.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on May 5, 2019