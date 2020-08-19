1/
Ruth E. Loudenslager
Loudenslager, Ruth E. Age 100, retired Secretary, USD 259, passed away Thursday, August 13, 2020. Visitation 1-8 pm Friday, August 21 with family receiving friends 5-7 pm, Culbertson Smith Mortuary, 115 S. Seneca. Funeral service 10 am Saturday, August 22, Westwood Presbyterian Church, 8007 W. Maple. Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Chuck and her daughter, Sondra Pegg. Survivors include her daughter, Janice Parisho; son-in-law, Frank Pegg; 4 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; and 6 great-great-grandchildren. A memorial has been established with Westwood Presbyterian Church, 8007 W. Maple, Wichita, KS 67209. View tributes at smithfamilymortuaries.com.


Published in Wichita Eagle on Aug. 19, 2020.
