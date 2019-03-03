Weber-Snapp, Ruth Elisabeth Hedwig age 89, passed away February 16, 2019. She was born October 21, 1929 in Ludwigshafen Am Rhein, Germany but grew up in Mosbach, Germany. Ruth graduated from Heidelberg University, studying economics. She was a retired Dispatcher at Boeing Aircraft for over 30 years, and a longtime faithful Lutheran. Ruth loved shopping, reading the daily paper, keeping up with current events, and spending time with her husband. She is preceded in death by both parents, Anton and Lina Weber; son, Edward Ray Snapp; brother, Gerhard Weber; and son-in-law, Monty Jones. Ruth is survived by husband of 71 years, Raymond Frank Snapp, of Wichita; daughter, Carolyn Jones, of Houston, TX; and grandchildren, Nathan and Jake Jones of Katy, TX, and Craig Ray Alan Robinson, of Wichita. A private family burial has already taken place. A Celebration of Life service will be held 2:00 pm, Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Resthaven Mortuary, 11800 W. Hwy 54, Wichita, KS 67209. Memorials can be made to the , 1861 N. Rock Rd. #380, Wichita, KS. 67206. Ruth was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend that will be dearly missed.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 3, 2019