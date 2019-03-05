NEWTON-Langenegger, Ruth Ella (Wiebe) aged 78, of rural Newton went to be with the Lord on Friday, March 1, 2019. The visitation will be at Grace Community Church, Newton, from 6-8 pm on Friday, March 8. The celebration of life service will be at the same church Saturday, March 9 at 10:00 a.m. Petersen Funeral Home.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 5, 2019