George, Ruth (Schuckman) age 81, passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020. Visitation, 9am-6pm and Rosary, 6pm, Wednesday, July 8, at Shinkle Mortuary. Haysville. Funeral Mass,10am, Thursday, July 9, at St. Cecilia Catholic Church, Haysville; burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. Preceded in death by parents, Al and Caroline Schuckman; brother, Leo Schuckman; grandson, Donnie George; great-granddaughter, Aubry McNeill. Survived by husband of 64 years, Don George; daughters, Linda Kincaid (Brad), Brenda Dicks (Bob), Diana Kollmi (Klaus); sons, Don George (Mary), Dan George (Sharon); brother, George Schuckman (Vi); sister, Carol Ann Schuckman; 15 grandchildren and 38 great-grandchildren. Memorial: Victory in the Valley, 3755 E. Douglas Ave., Wichita, KS 67218. www.shinklemortuary.com
