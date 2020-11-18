Ruth (Ott) Gregory
November 24, 1919 - November 7, 2020
Clearwater, Kansas - Ruth L. (Ott) Gregory, age 100, ret Sedgwick Co. Clerk and Wesley Medical Center Volunteer, passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020. She was highly active in 4-H, Bowling, and Semi-Pro Women's Basketball. She helped lay the foundation for Women's Basketball nationwide. Visitation, Fri, Nov 20th, 9am -7pm, with family present, 5:30 -7pm. Services, 10am, Sat, Nov 21st, BOTH at Webb-Shinkle Mortuary Chapel. Clearwater. Preceded in death by husband, Wilbur "Gene" Gregory; parents, Gene and Mildred (Clark) Ott; son, Ted Gregory; brothers, Roy and John Paul Ott; sister, Francis Young; grandchildren, Stacy and Rick Gregory. Survivors: children, Bill (Eileen) Gregory, Dick (Shirley) Gregory, Ruth Feather, all of Wichita, Cindy Gregory-Waller of Antioch, TN; sister, Jean Esther Woodard; 9 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren; 7 great-great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, Memorial:USD 266 (Maize High School Girls Basketball Fund), c/o Webb-Shinkle Mortuary, PO Box 325, Clearwater, KS 67026. www.wsmortuary.com