Ruth (Ott) Gregory
1919 - 2020
Ruth (Ott) Gregory
November 24, 1919 - November 7, 2020
Clearwater, Kansas - Ruth L. (Ott) Gregory, age 100, ret Sedgwick Co. Clerk and Wesley Medical Center Volunteer, passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020. She was highly active in 4-H, Bowling, and Semi-Pro Women's Basketball. She helped lay the foundation for Women's Basketball nationwide. Visitation, Fri, Nov 20th, 9am -7pm, with family present, 5:30 -7pm. Services, 10am, Sat, Nov 21st, BOTH at Webb-Shinkle Mortuary Chapel. Clearwater. Preceded in death by husband, Wilbur "Gene" Gregory; parents, Gene and Mildred (Clark) Ott; son, Ted Gregory; brothers, Roy and John Paul Ott; sister, Francis Young; grandchildren, Stacy and Rick Gregory. Survivors: children, Bill (Eileen) Gregory, Dick (Shirley) Gregory, Ruth Feather, all of Wichita, Cindy Gregory-Waller of Antioch, TN; sister, Jean Esther Woodard; 9 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren; 7 great-great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, Memorial:USD 266 (Maize High School Girls Basketball Fund), c/o Webb-Shinkle Mortuary, PO Box 325, Clearwater, KS 67026. www.wsmortuary.com



Published in Wichita Eagle on Nov. 18, 2020.
November 12, 2020
Ruth Lynn and Cindy, may your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Marilyn Matal
Friend
