Service Information Downing & Lahey Mortuary, Inc. 10515 W. Maple Wichita , KS 67209 (316)-773-4553

Park, Ruth Jane Memorial services are pending for Ruth J. Park at the West Heights United Methodist Church, Wichita, KS. Ruth passed away on Saturday morning, April 25, 2020, at Via Christi Village, Wichita KS, after a long illness. Ruth was 93 years old. Ruth Park was born on January 24, 1927, at Durant Hospital, Durant, OK. Her parents were Coleman Davit Robinson and Gaynell (Baxter) Robinson. Ruth graduated from Caddo High School, Caddo, OK, in 1945. She was a member of the Caddo Bruin Band and Glee Club. She was the editor of the Bears Paw High School newspaper. After graduation, Ruth worked at the Naval Ammunition Deposit as a secretary. She enrolled at Southeastern Oklahoma University (SEOU), Durant, OK, in 1945. Ruth graduated from SEOU in 1949, with a major in Business Education and a minor in Art. Ruth worked at General Motors in Oklahoma City, OK, after graduation. Ruth met the love of her life, Stephen Andrew Park, in a freshman class at SEOU. She continued to date Steve when he moved on to the University of Oklahoma to pursue a degree in Petroleum Engineering. Ruth married Stephen A. Park on November 13, 1950, in the Caddo Methodist Church. They had three children, Stephen Michael, Donna Claire and Ronald Joe Park. The family moved many times, including stops in Walters, TX; Levelland, TX; Shidler, OK and Fairfax, OK, before finally locating to Wichita, KS, their home for over 52 years. In the fall of 1968, Ruth started teaching at Maize High School, Maize KS, teaching Business Practices, typing and shorthand. In the summer of 1968, Ruth went back to Southeastern Oklahoma University and began study for a Master's Degree in Education. Ruth earned her Master's Degree in 1972 and continued to teach at Maize High School for 26 years, retiring in 1993. Ruth was a life-long member of the Methodist Church, Bible Study Fellowship, P.E.O. Chapter B.C. and the Westside Steppers Square Dance Club. She volunteered for Meals on Wheels and other charitable efforts. Ruth was a very kind and generous person, and always ready to give a gift to anyone. She loved to shop, cook gourmet meals and entertain. She enjoyed working outdoors, planting flowers, and then more flowers. She loved studying the scriptures and was an avid reader. Ruth was a devoted wife, loving parent and caring grandparent who always would help with changing diapers, rocking crying babies, cooking meals and attending as many of the grandchildren's activities as possible. Her homemade yeast rolls, homemade ice cream and apple crisp were big hits with everyone. Lastly, Ruth was a die-hard O.U. football fan - Boomer Sooner! Ruth was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Steve, of 69 years; her father, Coleman Robinson; mother, Gaynelle Robinson, and her four siblings, C.D. Robinson, Hyram Eugene Robinson, Charlene Voisen, Christine Slack, and granddaughter, Korby Park. Ruth is survived by her three children, Stephen Park and Jeannie Park, Donna Park, and Joe Park and wife, Kate O-Hara Park; eight grandchildren, Asha Park-Carter, Tiffany Latham and husband, Geoff Latham, Kelsey Wolff and husband, Andy Wolff, Kimberly Park, Paige Park Meehen and husband, Blake Meehan, Anne Park, Michael Park and Reese Park, along with two great-grandchildren, Wyatt Wolff and Liv Meehan. Downing and Lahey Mortuary West will conduct the funeral service when announced by family. Private burial services will be at Lakeview Cemetery, Wichita, KS.

