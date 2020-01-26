DERBY-Pappan, Ruth Jean 93, passed away Wednesday, January 22, 2020. She was born August 20, 1926 to Fred Prather and Gladys Stigleman Prather in Kildare, Oklahoma. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Jonsie Pappan; son, Bobby Jack Pappan; and three siblings. Ruth is survived by her children, Jerry Pappan (Linda), and Patty Pappan; grandchildren, Keven Pappan (Brandi), Brandi Hileman (Rob); five great-grandchildren; and numerous other family and friends. Visitation: Wednesday, January 29, 2020, from 1 to 2 p.m. at Smith Mortuary, 1415 North Rock Road Derby. Funeral Service: 2 p.m., Wednesday, January 29, at Smith Mortuary, Derby. Interment to follow at El Paso Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to , . www.SmithFamilyMortuaries.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 26, 2020