Stewart, Ruth L. Age 96, retired Bank IV employee, passed away Friday, August 2, 2019. Visitation 1-8 pm Wednesday, August 7, with family receiving friends 5-7 pm, Culbertson-Smith Mortuary, 115 S. Seneca. Graveside service 11 AM Thursday, August 8, White Chapel Memorial Gardens, 1806 N. Oliver. Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, James Stewart, Sr.; mother, Dollie Glass; brother, Wade Blevins; and her sister, Dorothy Kime. Survivors include her sons, James Stewart, Jr., (Bonita) and Rod Stewart (Gerri); grandchildren, Duncan Stewart and Staci Cabral (Dominik); and her great-grandson, Cameron Cabral. Memorial: , 1820 E. Douglas, Wichita, KS 67214. View tributes at smithfamilymortuaries.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Aug. 6, 2019