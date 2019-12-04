DERBY-Brown, Ruth Lavern was born April 22, 1924, in Paris, Arkansas and died November 30, 2019, at age 95. Ruth went to dwell with her Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ whom she longed to see. Visitation 5-7pm Wednesday evening, with family present at 6pm: Funeral 10:30AM Thursday, December 5, both at Smith Mortuary - Derby, 1415 N. Rock Rd. A graveside service will follow at El Paso Cemetery, in Derby. In lieu of flowers, a memorial is with the Good Shepherd Hospice, 7829 E. Rockhill St. #403, Wichita 67206. Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Archie L. Brown; daughter, Barbara Kress; son, James Brown; sisters, Mary Alma Riley, Bertha Mae Nesbitt; brothers, James and Earl Gaston. She is survived by her daughter, Sylvia (Paul) Ramseyer; son, Larry (Lauri) Brown; brother, Leon (Ruby) Gaston; and numerous grandchildren and a loving extended family.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Dec. 4, 2019