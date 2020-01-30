Norris, Ruth M. 85, Retired co-founder of Norris Training Systems, went home to be with her Lord and Savior January 27, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald; parents, Oscar and Margaret Killman; sister, Fern Welch; and brother, Lawrence Killman; parents-in-law James J., Sr. and Amy I. Norris; brother-in-law, James, Jr.; and sister-in-law, Virginia (Norris) Love. Ruth is survived by her son David (Anita) Norris of Wichita, and many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. She graduated high school from Greenleaf (KS) High School. After serving for 13 years as a secretary in the Kansas Highway Patrol and several more as a stay-at-home mother, she and her husband, Don started and co-owned Norris Training Systems for 26.5 years providing pre-licensing training and continuing education services for insurance agents. She loved to sew, loved college basketball, her family and little children. Visitation with family and friends, Friday, January 30, 2020 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Lakeview Funeral Home, 12100 E. 13th St. N., Wichita. Funeral, Saturday, February 1, 2020, 10 a.m. Holy Cross Lutheran Church. Interment to follow at Lakeview Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, memorial established with Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 600 N. Greenwich Rd, Wichita, KS, 67206.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 30, 2020