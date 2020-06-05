Ruth Marie Manning
AUGUSTA-Manning, Ruth Marie 95, passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020. Ruth is survived by her daughters Joyce and Mary, sons Ronald and Dwaine, 10 grandchildren, 6 step-grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, 9 great-great-grandchildren, Lawrence (Ellen) Busch of Arkansas, her last surviving sibling, and several nieces and nephews. Visitation with family will be on Sunday, June 7th from 2:00-4:00 p.m. at Dunsford Funeral Chapel in Augusta. Rosary will be at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 9th at St. James Catholic Church in Augusta. Funeral Mass will follow at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be at Elmwood Cemetery, also in Augusta.


Published in Wichita Eagle on Jun. 5, 2020.
