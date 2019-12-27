Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth Maxine Melrose. View Sign Service Information Wentworth Mortuary, LLC - Carmen 309 W. Main Street Carmen , OK 73726 (580)-987-2232 Send Flowers Notice

Melrose, Ruth Maxine Funeral services for Maxine Melrose will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, December 28, 2019, at the Aline Christian Church with Billy Sacket officiating. Interment will be in the Aline Star Cemetery under the direction of Wentworth Mortuary, LLC of Carmen. Ruth Maxine Melrose, daughter of the late Joseph Lester and Mae Harmon, was born May 24, 1927, in Aline, and passed away December 24, 2019, in Wichita, Kansas, at the age of 92 years and 7 months. Maxine grew up in Aline and graduated from Aline High School. On February 23, 1947, she was united in marriage to Marvin Earnest Melrose. Early in their marriage they lived in Carmen, running the Goodyear Store, before making their home in Wichita, Kansas, for the past 70+ years. She worked at Cessna in aircraft construction for many years. She was a member of the Aline Christian Church. Maxine was also a lifelong member of the Women's Auxilliary. She enjoyed ceramics, making many pitchers, vases, and Christmas trees as gifts. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by one son, Fredrick Joseph Melrose; a sister, Mildred Quinn; and a half sister, Ruby Mae Carter. Maxine is survived by her husband, Marvin, of Wichita, Kansas; one son, Ernest Melrose and wife, Judy, of Kansas City, Missouri; four grandchildren, Joseph Melrose and wife, Rebecca, of Wakita, Cynthia Freeman of Wichita, Kansas, Melissa Bates and husband, John, of Turner, Kansas, and Scott Melrose of Lenexa, Kansas; six great grandchildren; other relatives and friends. Memorial contributions may be made through the funeral home to the Aline Christian Church. Remembrances may be shared with the family at

