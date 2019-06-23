Meyer, Ruth Ruth Ann Meyer went peacefully to join the Lord on Thursday June 13, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 65 years Al Gene, son Darrick Meyer (Kim), daughter Charmaine Powell (Greg), 4 grandchildren: Heidi Patrick (Jason), Melissa Spierling (Jason), Nathen Meyer (Sierra), Eric Grey (Amber), 12 great-grandchildren & 2 great-great grandchildren. The celebration of her life will be held Monday June 24 at Old Mission Chapel, 3424 E 21st St N, Wichita, KS 67208. Viewing begins at 12:30, followed by services at 1:30. A late lunch & fellowship will follow at Grace Lutheran Church 3310 E Pawnee afterwards. Donations can be made at Old Mission and will be sent to The Sedgwick County Zoo, 5555 W Zoo Blvd, Wichita, KS 67212, in her name.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on June 23, 2019