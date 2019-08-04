Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth Patricia (Foley) Krueger. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Krueger, Ruth Patricia (Foley) Mrs. Krueger's car is for sale! Ruth Patricia (Foley) Krueger, 83, died Sunday, July 21, 2019. Ruth was born September 30, 1935 in Wichita to Richard and Helen Foley. She attended Blessed Sacrament, Cathedral and Mount Carmel. Ruth graduated from Wichita University in 1957 with a degree in Education and Physical Education minor. While at WU, she met the love of her life, Russell Herman Krueger. They were married July 27, 1957. Ruth taught at Wichita North in 1958 before becoming mother to five girls and one boy. She gave 110% for so many organizations we may miss listing some: WSU Sorosis/Tri Delta President; Girl Scout Leader and Neighborhood Chairman; Serra Club President; St. Francis Parish: Choir, CYO Advisor, CYO Choir Director and Elijah Cup initiator. She taught English at Bishop Carroll where she encouraged the love of reading, served as SADD Advisor and was named Teacher of the Year. Her students might remember her car. Ruth was a relentless force of strength and service to others especially through singing. She fought for her beliefs and could pull a religious medal out in a single bound. She is our superhero. She is survived by her children, Karen Haque (Gavin), Katherine Anderson (Kevin), Mary Krueger (Andres), Gretchen Mitchell, Kristina Page (Joe), Kurt Krueger; grandchildren, Helen, Claire (Steven), and Alex Anderson, William Mitchell, Wesley (Riley) and Nate Page, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, students and friends. She is preceded in death by her sweetheart of 59 years, Russ; her parents, Richard and Helen Foley; and brothers, Richard and Michael Foley. Rosary is 7:00 pm Sunday August 4; Funeral Mass is 11:00 am Monday August 5, both at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established with Bishop Carroll Catholic High School BTT - Fine Arts/Theater, 8101 W. Central, Wichita, KS 67212. Downing & Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel. Share tributes online at:

www.dlwichita.com Published in The Wichita Eagle on Aug. 4, 2019

