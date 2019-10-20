Sullivan, Ruth 97, died Thursday, October 17, 2019. Graveside Service was held at Maple Grove Cemetery. Ruth spent more than 50 years as an employee of Pickerill Drilling. She was active in music, especially with her late husband's band in Wichita. She attended many of their concerts. Preceded in death by her beloved husband in 1987, Albert "Sully" Sullivan; parents, Ruben and Mini Eastep; brother, J. Ben Eastep. Survived by her nephews, Phil Eastep, Glen Eastep; great-niece, Melissa Small; great-nephew, Ben Eastep. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Music Department at Friends University, 2100 W. University Ave., Wichita, KS 67213. Downing & Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 20, 2019