Ruth Verna Landes (1920 - 2020)
Service Information
Senter-Smith Mortuary
501 SE Louis Blvd.
Mulvane, KS
67110
(316)-777-1632
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 16, 2020
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Senter-Smith Mortuary
501 SE Louis Blvd.
Mulvane, KS 67110
View Map
Notice
MULVANE-Landes, Ruth Verna 99, passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020. She was born April 29, 1920 to Cornelius F. Funk and Katie (Friesen) Funk of Hillsboro/Goessel. Visitation: Thursday, April 16th, 2020, from 1:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Smith Mortuary - Mulvane. Private Graveside Service will be held with a Celebration of Life to follow at a later date. She served in various accounting and managerial roles at the First National Bank in Wichita. While her children were growing up she was a homemaker. Ruth is survived by: her husband, Delbert Landes; two sons, Dwight Landes (Kim) and Dale Landes (Renie); five grandchildren, Emily, Evan, Avery, Jeffrey, and Erika Landes; sister, Esther Van Tassel; and brother, Marvin Funk (Elfrieda). In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established with the Mulvane United Methodist Church, 107 S. Central Ave., Mulvane, KS 67110.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 16, 2020
bullet Smith
