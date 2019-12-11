Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth Virginia Erickson. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Erickson, Ruth Virginia Passed away on December 6, 2019 at the age of 94. She was born May 27, 1925 at her parent's farm near Stonington, Colorado to Charles and Osie Bixler. She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Delbert; and her husband, Everett (Buddy) of 57 years. She is survived by her daughter, Marlynnn (James); grandsons, Greg, Kevin (Dana), and Kerry (Teri); three great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren. She was employed at Southwestern Bell Telephone Co. retiring after 30 years in 1983. She was a member of the Telephone Pioneers and was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church until it closed. She then transferred to Pleasant Valley United Methodist Church. She moved to Shell Knob, Missouri in 2015 to be closer to family. Ruth was a people person and enjoyed her friends and family. Visitation from 5-7pm Thursday, Dec. 12th, at Resthaven Mortuary. Graveside service will be held at 1pm, Friday, Dec. 13th, at Resthaven Gardens of Memory.



Erickson, Ruth Virginia Passed away on December 6, 2019 at the age of 94. She was born May 27, 1925 at her parent's farm near Stonington, Colorado to Charles and Osie Bixler. She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Delbert; and her husband, Everett (Buddy) of 57 years. She is survived by her daughter, Marlynnn (James); grandsons, Greg, Kevin (Dana), and Kerry (Teri); three great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren. She was employed at Southwestern Bell Telephone Co. retiring after 30 years in 1983. She was a member of the Telephone Pioneers and was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church until it closed. She then transferred to Pleasant Valley United Methodist Church. She moved to Shell Knob, Missouri in 2015 to be closer to family. Ruth was a people person and enjoyed her friends and family. Visitation from 5-7pm Thursday, Dec. 12th, at Resthaven Mortuary. Graveside service will be held at 1pm, Friday, Dec. 13th, at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. Published in The Wichita Eagle on Dec. 11, 2019

