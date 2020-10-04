Ruthie Magdaleno
May 22, 1960 - October 1, 2020
Wichita , Kansas - Ruthie Elly Magdaleno, 60, Homemaker, died Thursday, October 1, 2020. Private family rosary. Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 am, Friday, October 9, 2020, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. Survived by her son, Pasqual (Megan) Magdaleno of Wichita, KS, daughters, Luisa Garcia of Wichita, KS, Monica Magdaleno of Wichita, KS, Marissa Magdaleno of Wichita, KS; parents, Ralph and Eleanor (Aramburu) Ruiz, and 10 grandchildren. Downing & Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com
.