1/1
Ruthie Magdaleno
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruthie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruthie Magdaleno
May 22, 1960 - October 1, 2020
Wichita , Kansas - Ruthie Elly Magdaleno, 60, Homemaker, died Thursday, October 1, 2020. Private family rosary. Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 am, Friday, October 9, 2020, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. Survived by her son, Pasqual (Megan) Magdaleno of Wichita, KS, daughters, Luisa Garcia of Wichita, KS, Monica Magdaleno of Wichita, KS, Marissa Magdaleno of Wichita, KS; parents, Ralph and Eleanor (Aramburu) Ruiz, and 10 grandchildren. Downing & Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wichita Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved