WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA-Hagar, Ryan Ryan Lloyd Hagar, 34, passed away at home Sunday, April 12, 2020. Ryan, a former Garden Plain native, was a Technology Manager for Covene. Ryan was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ms. Anna Hagar and Richard (Phyllis) Kline, and his aunt, Debby Kline. Survivors include: parents, John and Suzy Hagar; brothers, Jared (Brittany) and Richard Hagar; sister, Audra (Matt) Bell; niece, Sophie Lynn; and nephews, Greysen and Brecken; and his cat, Charlie. Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to: "Restaurant Employee Relief Fund", in care of The National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation, 2055 L Street NW, Washington, DC 20036 (www.rerf.us). A celebration of life service to be held at a later date. Condolences may be made to: Wulfastmortuary.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 19, 2020