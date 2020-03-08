Hujing, Ryan Joseph 37, Mid America Youth Basketball office manager, passed away Monday, March 2, 2020. Visitation, 4:00-6:00 p.m., Sunday, March 8, at Downing & Lahey West. Funeral Service, 10:00 a.m., Monday, March 9, at Countryside Christian Church, 1919 S. Rock Road in Wichita. Ryan was a 2001 Remington High School graduate and a 2005 Wichita State University graduate. He was the current director at Mid America Youth Basketball, the former Butler County Mens Basketball coach and Life Prep High School math teacher and coach for 7 years. Ryan was preceded in death by son, Angel Hujing. Survivors: parents, Randy and Karen Hujing of Whitewater; wife, Emily; brother, Jared (Olivia) Hujing of Denver, CO; daughters, Avery and Ryelyn Hujing; son, Curry Hujing, all of the home; brother-in-law, Jason (Isabelle) Davis of Topeka; nephew, Martin Davis of Topeka; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and friends. Donations via www. gf.me/u/xpwazu. www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 8, 2020