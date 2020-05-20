WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA-Hagar, Ryan Loyd 34, passed with his cat Charlie by his side Monday, April 13, 2020. Ryan, a former Garden Plain native and K-State graduate, accomplished a lot in his 34 short years. Having traveled the world, he developed a large following of close friends wherever he went, with the last few years spent in WEHO and the greater LA area. Ryan was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ms. Anna Hagar and Richard (Phyllis) Kline; aunt Debby Kline and uncle Jeff (Cathy) Hagar. Survivors include parents, John and Suzy Hagar; brothers, Jared (Brittany) and Richard; sister, Audra (Matt) Bell; niece, Sophie Lynn and nephews Brecken and Greysen; and his cat Charlie. Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to: " Restaurant Employee Relief Fund ", in care of The National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation, 2055 L Street NW, Washington, DC 20036 (www.rerf.us). Graveside service to be held May 29, 2020, 10:00 A.M. Saint Anthony Cemetery, Garden Plain, KS. Condolences may be made to: Wulfastmortuary.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on May 20, 2020.