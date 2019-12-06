Finn, Ryan M. 41, died December 4, 2019, after a valiant battle with cancer. Ryan was a much-loved 5th grade teacher at Maize South Elementary School. It became a tradition that students in his current class were referred to as "Finn's Finnions". In addition to teaching, he worked additional jobs and co-owned a successful small business. Ryan held both undergraduate and master's degrees from Wichita State University, where he graduated with honors. Ryan was an avid soccer player, earning all-state honors and also playing on the 1996 high school state championship team with Wichita Northwest before going on to play in college. He never lost his love for soccer and made several trips to Europe to watch various professional teams. The family wishes to thank Dr. Deutsch of the Cancer Center of Kansas, his staff, and especially the chemotherapy nurses for their attentive and personal care. Enormous gratitude is owed to Dr. Giovanni of the Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice Inpatient Unit, the Harry Hynes staff, and especially the nurses for the unbelievably compassionate care they gave Ryan and his family. Ryan is survived by his parents, Pat and Rose Finn and three siblings, Jennifer (Joe) Whalen of Glenview, IL, Sean (Jill) of Lawrence, KS and Greg (Angie) of Wichita, KS. Rosary, 9:30 a.m., followed by the Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m., both Saturday, December 7, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice, 313 S. Market, Wichita, KS 67202. Downing & Lahey Mortuary West. Online tributes via www.dlwichita.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Dec. 6, 2019