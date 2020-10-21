1/1
Ryan McCarty
1980 - 2020
Ryan McCarty
March 28, 1980 - October 16, 2020
Hutchinson, Kansas - Ryan Anthony McCarty, age 40, of Hutchinson, beloved husband to Michelle (Cooper) McCarty, passed away suddenly on October 16, 2020 at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center. Born in Wichita on March 28, 1980, Ryan was the son of the late Daniel and Robin (Johnson) McCarty.
Ryan graduated from Mulvane High School in 1998. He was an Operations Manager at Portfolio Recovery Association for ten years, followed by three years at National Credit Adjusters. Ryan, like his late father, was a huge fan of the Shockers, Raiders, and St. Louis Cardinals. He was an avid cornhole player.
On March 20, 2008, he married the love of his life, Michelle Nicole Cooper, in Salida, Colorado. They shared 17 years of life, three children, and two grandchildren – the lights of his life, Novalee Dae and Alistair (Ali) Knight.
Ryan is survived by his wife, Michelle, daughter, Sandra (Steven) Roby; son, Tyler (Pam) Smith, and son Skyler Smith; grandchildren, Alistair and Novalee; brother, Devin (Sarah) McCarty, brother Jackson (Ellie) McCarty; sister, Robin (Robert) Clark,; mother- and father-in-law, Rosemary and Keith 'Bill' Cooper; and nephews, Gavin McCarty, Graham McCarty, Marshall Maverick McCarty, Konnor Cooper, Grady Clark, Emmett Clark, Aryss Cooper, and Aiden Cooper.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Robin McCarty; father, Daniel and his wife, Janet McCarty; grandparents, Leon and Darlene McCarty, and Milford and Margaret Johnson.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, October 24, 2020, at Elliott Mortuary, with Tim Stark presiding. Visitation with family present will be from 5 to 8 p.m., Friday, October 23, 2020, at Elliott Mortuary. Masks will be required.
Due to COVID-19, seating at the funeral will be limited to 150 individuals, to allow for social distancing. Masks will also be required. Those unable to attend Ryan's funeral may view his service online. The link will be available at the end of Ryan's obituary on the Elliott Mortuary website the day of the service.
If the service is at capacity and you would like to give condolences to the family, they will receive friends directly following the funeral at Elliott Chapel. Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501, is in charge of arrangements.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Elliott Mortuary & Crematory - Hutchinson
OCT
24
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Elliott Mortuary & Crematory - Hutchinson
Funeral services provided by
Elliott Mortuary & Crematory - Hutchinson
1219 N. Main
Hutchinson, KS 67501
(620) 663-3327
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
October 20, 2020
Jackson you and your family are in our thoughts and prayers. Love, Jim and Samantha Keegan
Samantha Keegan
Friend
