Service Information Downing & Lahey Mortuary, Inc. 6555 EAST CENTRAL Wichita , KS 67206-1924 (316)-682-4553 Service 7:00 PM St. George Orthodox Christian Cathedral Funeral 10:00 AM St. George Orthodox Christian Cathedral

Farha, Dr. S. Jim Cardiac Surgeon, entrepreneur and philanthropist, affectionately known by friends and family as Dr. Jim, passed away peacefully at home with his family on January 17, 2020. Dr. Jim was born in Lebanon in 1931 the youngest of 8 children. He immigrated to America in 1950 with the goal of becoming a physician. He attended the University of West Virginia, and George Washington University School of Medicine. He performed his Surgical Residency at the University of Utah, where he met his wife, Darla. They moved to Wichita to join his older brother, Dr. George Farha in practice and raise a family. Jim and Darla had four children, two boys and two girls. Their forty-year marriage exemplified commitment and family values. In 1963 with his brother George, Dr. Jim co-founded Wichita Surgical Group, which became Wichita Surgical Specialists, building it into one of the largest private surgical practices in the country at the time. The Farha brothers played a major role in Wichita's development as a medical hub in Kansas, and were instrumental in recruiting surgeons who performed the first Heart, Kidney and Pancreatic transplants in Wichita. Dr. Jim and his brother George were motivated by the goal of caring for their patients, and viewed it as a great honor to be someone's doctor. Dr. Jim emphasized to all the importance of integrity and putting patients first as a physician. His contributions to the Wichita medical community have been recognized by multiple organizations. In 1998, the Wichita State University Foundation established the George J. & S. Jim Farha Pre-Med Student Endowed Scholarship. In 2011, Junior Achievement of Kansas inducted Dr. Jim & George Farha into the Wichita Business Hall of Fame, in recognition for their achievements in medicine. In addition, he thrived as an entrepreneur, and was active in many ventures, ranging from real estate to health care. Most notably, he was co-founder of Physician Corporation of America which grew into a public company. Dr. Jim loved Wichita and America. He became a champion for the freedom's and opportunity of being an American, and he joined the board of the Kansas Policy Institute to help support those freedoms. He could often be heard saying "I love the Wichita Community, and I love America." He remarked that becoming an American citizen ranked amongst his most important accomplishments. Dr. Jim believed firmly that America and Wichita provided opportunities that would be unavailable in other countries, and this helped fuel his commitment to give back to the community. Dr. Jim served over two decades on the Wichita YMCA Board of Directors, receiving recognition for his commitment including the YMCA Hall of Fame. He supported the construction of multiple Farha Sport Centers to ensure that kids would develop positive values through sports and teamwork. He was recently honored through the naming of the YMCA in Andover the Dr. Jim Farha YMCA. He and his late wife Darla supported charities throughout Wichita in addition to the YMCA, and championed Victory in the Valley to support Cancer patients, and Wichita Art Museum, which contains the S. Jim and Darla Farha Great Hall. Dr Jim loved his church, St. George Orthodox Christian Cathedral, and was very proud of the spiritual support and community it fostered. Dr. Jim leaves a rich legacy of stories about his childhood in Lebanon, the challenges of his early years as an immigrant and his practice in the early days of modern medicine. His family was his highest priority. He moved the family to a small ranch outside Wichita to embrace rural life and instill work ethic in his kids through manual labor. He enjoyed the outdoors, planting trees and being with his family. The highlight of time with family was the Christmas Eve Party he hosted. He had a strong sense of humor and zest for live and loved having conversations with others. He also loved being on the dance floor with his wife Darla, and enjoyed time with family and friends at Grand Lake. While his grit and strong work ethic defined him, those who know him best, know that Dr. Jim was always available to help his friends. He relished supporting his friends and family, with advice and support, whether medical, business or personal. He was a true friend and confidant to many and continued to provide advice until the end. Dr. Jim was fortunate to have many people help him along the way as he charted his early path in America and in his medical practice. He never forgot people's kindness and tried to repay that kindness by helping others. Dr. Jim is preceded in death by his parents, Jamil and Wadia; his wife, Darla; brothers, Fayez and George; and sisters, Nazik, Nuzmiah, Suad, Violette and Georgette. He is survived by his children, Maria Farha Blewster (Ken), Mark S. Farha (Dina), Todd S. Farha (Erin), and Tiffany V. Farha; grandchildren, Carly and Kelsey Blewster, Emerson and Avery Oaks, and Maya and Lilia Farha; and beloved nieces, nephews and friends. Services to be held at St. George Orthodox Christian Cathedral as follows: Trisagion Tuesday, January 21 at 7:00 PM; Funeral 10:00 AM, Wednesday, January 22. Memorials have been established at St. George Orthodox Cathedral, and the Wichita YMCA. Downing & Lahey East Mortuary.

Farha (Dina), Todd S. Farha (Erin), and Tiffany V. Farha; grandchildren, Carly and Kelsey Blewster, Emerson and Avery Oaks, and Maya and Lilia Farha; and beloved nieces, nephews and friends. Services to be held at St. George Orthodox Christian Cathedral as follows: Trisagion Tuesday, January 21 at 7:00 PM; Funeral 10:00 AM, Wednesday, January 22. Memorials have been established at St. George Orthodox Cathedral, and the Wichita YMCA. Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. www.dlwichita.com Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 19, 2020 