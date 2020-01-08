Sachiko Rogers (1938 - 2020)
Service Information
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
Notice
Rogers, Sachiko age 81, retired seamstress with Fruehauf Uniform and several private tailor shops in Wichita, passed away January 1, 2020. Sachiko was born August 5, 1938 in Kawasaki, Japan, the daughter of the late Shigeo Furugori and Katsuyo Nishijimo. On August 7, 1958, she married Cecil Rogers at Tokyo, Japan American Embassy. Sachiko is survived by her husband of 61 years, Cecil Rogers, of the home; daughter, Paula and husband, Gus Hohlios, Wichita; son, Cliff and wife, Donna Rogers, Rose Hill; sisters, Omichi and Miyoko; grandchildren, Garret, Austin, Justin, and Tony. Visitation with family from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, January 10; funeral service 10 a.m. Saturday, January 11, both at Lakeview Funeral Home, 12100 E. 13th Street North, Wichita. A memorial has been established with , 1820 E. Douglas, Wichita, KS 67214.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 8, 2020
Funeral Home Details
